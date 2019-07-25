NEW ORLEANS — Before we get upset, this is NFL preseason and all predictions, both good and bad, are hypothetical.

That said, some national sports writers are predicting the Saints do worse than last year. USA Today predicts the saints go 10-6 in the regular season this year. Sports Illustrated predicts the same.

If the Saints motto last season was “prove them right”. This year's motto may be “prove them wrong.”

After finishing the regular season at 13-3 last year, a prediction of a 10-6 season seems unreal for many Saints fans.

"Ok, that's their opinion and they have a right to their opinion. And I have the right to mine, 19-0," Paul Spitzfaden said.

“If it’s Drew's last year, and I don't know if it is, but I sure hope it’s better than that, a lot better,” Molly Davies said.

Shopping for her husband at the Black and Gold Store in Metairie, Cullen Brignac says anything short of a Super Bowl would be a letdown.

“I think the city would be upset, depressed too,” Brignac said.

The infamous “No Call” is still a sore subject. Many believe it robbed the Saints of a shot at the Super Bowl.

“We won't forget, we'll get over it, but we won't forget it,” Cheryl Entwisle said. We asked her if she was at the point of getting over it.

“No, I'm not,” she said with a laugh.

A preseason prediction of 10-6 sounds pretty rough, but some sports writers also have the Saints bowing out of the playoffs in the first round.

“They're going to prove them wrong again this year. We're going to make it all the way to the Super Bowl,” Entwisle said.

Of course, fans are not exactly objective, but they are entitled to their opinions. As are the sports writers who seem to be throwing a wet blanket on the idea of a Saints Super Bowl run. A second ring is motivation enough, but proving some outside naysayers, might be lagniappe.