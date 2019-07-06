KINDER, La. — A restaurant manager was taking out the trash when he found a puppy hidden in the dumpster with a deep cut in its neck.

According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, Michael “Dallas” Kerr found the Blue Heeler mix puppy hidden inside the dumpster with a deep two-inch gash under its chin and along the side of its neck.

Kerr called police and took the puppy, now named Fausto, to the vet for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The Kinder Police Department and Humane Society of Louisiana are investigating the case, searching for whoever wounded the puppy and tossed it into a dumpster.

“Had Michael not discovered him when he did, little Fausto could have died from thirst, infection, or had been crushed by the trash-hauling truck,” Jeff Dorson with the Humane Society of Louisiana said. “Fortunately, the tragedy was averted the moment Michael saw Fausto and lifted him out of the dumpster.”

The Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible. Tips can be given by calling the Humane Society at 901-268-4432. All tips will be forwarded to the Kinder Police Department.

Fausto shares a snoball with his new owner's grandson.

Humane Society Louisiana

In the meantime, Fausto was officially adopted Thursday. The Humane Society of Louisiana will pay his medical bills until he fully recovers.

Those interested in donating to Fausto’s care and to HSL’s emergency medical fund can donate online at www.humanela.org.