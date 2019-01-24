NEW ORLEANS — Corey Miller, known as rapper C-Murder, was denied to have his conviction for a 2002 killing thrown out or retried, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

A state judge ruled Thursday the recantations of two witnesses in the case were not credible and that Miller did not meet the burden of proof for post-conviction relief.

Miller was convicted in 2009 for fatally shooting Steven Thomas in a Harvey nightclub in 2002.

Miller petitioned the court in 2018 with sword affidavits from two eyewitnesses who say they did not see Miller shoot Thomas.

