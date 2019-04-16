NEW ORLEANS — The Storm Prediction Center has elevated southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi to an enhanced level of severe weather for Thursday late afternoon into the evening.

The enhanced risk is a level 3 out of 5 for the chances of severe weather occurring.

It’s not very common to see this type of risk category for Southeast Louisiana. Normally, when we do see it, there are at least a few warnings for severe weather, if not several warnings.

Tracking the Precisioncast models, they are lagging a little more than they were earlier in the week.

Previous models showed the bad weather arriving in the morning, but models now show it starting to arrive around 4 p.m.

Right along the front, we could see a squall line and ahead of the fronts we could see a few individual cells possibly pop up and those may have severe potential too.

From 8 p.m. perhaps, through the afternoon and evening is when we would get probably the worst weather with showers and thunderstorms and then maybe as early as 11 p.m. or midnight the rain leaves the area followed by windy and cool conditions for Good Friday.

This will be a Thursday, afternoon and evening event. Rain amounts could be a couple of inches. There will be the potential for severe storms with high wind gusts, and possibly a couple of tornado warnings in that time span.