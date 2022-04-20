Deputies: Bride, caterer arrested for lacing wedding food with marijuana

Guests were complaining of feeling "stoned" after consuming the food.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A bride and her wedding caterer are facing charges after authorities say the duo left "numerous" guests ill from serving them food laced with marijuana.

According to an arrest affidavit, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office was called out on Feb. 19 to assist Seminole County Fire Rescue with guests who had unknowingly ingested cannabis.

At the reception, deputies say guests described symptoms consistent with someone who had used illegal drugs and complained of feeling high and "stoned."

Trashed food, dishes and glassware used to serve food at the reception were collected by deputies following the incident.

A few days after the wedding, deputies say they spoke to one guest who was able to shed a little more light on how the food was reportedly laced.

According to the guest's account, she saw the wedding caterer 31-year-old Joycelyn Bryant reaching into the punch bowl, "removing a green substance" and placing it on small dishes prior to adding olive oil.

The woman also told deputies the substance had a strong odor of marijuana and that when asking Bryant if the food was laced the 31-year-old "giggled and shook her head yes."

Per the arrest affidavit, the woman then realized "she was stoned" and went to the dance floor to speak to the bride, 42-year-old Danya Svoboda. It's there Svoboda confirmed the food was laced with marijuana and "acted like [the woman] should be excited as if she were given a gift," according to the arrest affidavit.