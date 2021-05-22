The most recent packages washed up on Wednesday and Thursday on the Islamorada shoreline.

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — Packages of cocaine keep washing ashore the Florida Keys.

Each package weighed about 2.4 pounds. That's what Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Border Patrol spokesman, tells the Miami Herald.

On Monday night, anglers in Lower Matecumbe Key found a 2.4-pound (1.1 kilogram) package of cocaine.

At the start of the month, a boater off Marathon discovered a large sack filled with five bundles of marijuana weighing 62 pounds.

In late April, boaters found a large sack offshore of Key Largo that contained 25 packages of cocaine weighing a total of about 73 pounds.