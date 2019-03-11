BATON ROUGE, La. — An explosion at a chemical plant in Iberville Parish rocked the surrounding neighborhood but had no off-site impacts Sunday, according to multiple reports.

According to WBRZ, a loud explosion at the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine was caused by a "ruptured vessel" at the facility around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Law enforcement were on the scene following the explosion, but a Dow spokesperson said the situation was stable and no one was injured or at risk as a result of the incident.

The Advocate reported that residents in places as far as Zachary and Prairieville posted on Facebook that they heard the explosion.

"It sounded like someone dropped a bowling ball in our house," Thomas Argust said.

Trudy Jackson who lives about five miles away from the plant said she's used to the occasional noises coming from the site, but the boom still caused her to pause.

"It was like a crash," Jackson said.

It was unclear what caused the explosion or what chemicals were involved, but WBRZ reported all chemical flow to the affected area was shut off Sunday.

Dow officials also said the company was running air quality tests.

Dow Louisiana Operations describes itself as a 1,500-acre manufacturing facility. The site, together with brine operations in Grand Bayou, comprises one of Louisiana's largest petrochemical facilities.

No off-site impact after incident at Dow Sunday morning PLAQUEMINE - Flaring and steam was seen Sunday from a unit at Dow that was the site of a mishap earlier in the day. People in West Baton Rouge, Iberville and across the river in EBR heard and felt what the plant called a "rupture" around 8 a.m. Sunday.

ALSO: Holly Clegg, author and Baton Rouge food columnist, dies at 64, report says

ALSO: Edwards' military record attacked by Eddie Rispone, post-debate tension remains high

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.