Florida Keys will require masks until June 2021

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners voted Wednesday to make facial covering mandatory through next year.

On Wednesday, the Monroe County Commission voted to require face coverings for everyone in an indoor public setting, including employees and customers.

The ordinance says the order is in effect until June 1, 2021, unless it is rescinded or extended by the board. It will be subject to "quarterly review," however.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows there are eight new cases today in Monroe County including: two in Tavernier, one in Islamorada, one in Summerland Key, one in Big Pine Key, and three as Missing City. Monroe County is reporting 158 total cases -- 146 are residents, 12 are non-residents.

The Orlando Sentinal reports the City of Key West already had the stricter order in place, but that unincorporated areas of the Keys had "relaxed" those requirements, instead following statewide guidelines from Gov. DeSantis' Phase 2 of reopening, which began June 5.

The ordinance does allow other city governments in the Keys to opt-out of the mandatory order.

Additionally, children under the age of six aren't required to wear a mask or face covering.

