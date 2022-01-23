Missing Child Alert canceled for 2 Florida children

The 11-year-old and 10-year-old boys had been last seen in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The FDLE says the two boys were found safe. The Missing Child Alert has been canceled.

Original story:

Have you seen Braylon and J'Quan? The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for two boys.

FDLE says 10-year-old Braylon Summerlin and 11-year-old J'Quan Grant were last seen Saturday in the area of the 1700 block of Detroit Street in Jacksonville.

Summerlin is described as 5 feet tall and weighing about 90 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Grant is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a teal-colored jacket, black jeans and red shoes.