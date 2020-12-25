FBI, ATF, TBI join investigation into downtown Nashville explosion; 'intentional act' linked to RV on street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An "intentional act" caused a blast early Friday in downtown Nashville that caused heavy building damage around the popular Second Avenue North entertainment area.
Authorities said they were checking a report of shots fired when a blast occurred near the iconic AT&T Building. The explosion came from an RV, authorities on the scene said in a briefing.
Mayor John Cooper estimated about 20 buildings in the area had suffered glass damage.
"It's limited but it's dramatic," he said.
Cooper said it would take authorities awhile to inspect the buildings and clean up the debris Friday.
Gov. Bill Lee said the state would supply "all resources" need to help in the investigation.
The blast shook buildings and blew out windows about 6:30 a.m.
Metro Police said the explosion linked to a vehicle happened near Commerce.
Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital without significant injuries.
Emergency crews closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene.
Black smoke and flames billowed from the area. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after the loud boom was heard Friday morning.
Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking when the blast hit.
This is a developing story and 10News will update it as we learn more.