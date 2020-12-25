FBI, ATF, TBI join investigation into downtown Nashville explosion; 'intentional act' linked to RV on street

Nashville Fire responded to the blast linked to a vehicle on Second Avenue North early Friday. The site is in the city's entertainment district.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — An "intentional act" caused a blast early Friday in downtown Nashville that caused heavy building damage around the popular Second Avenue North entertainment area.

Authorities said they were checking a report of shots fired when a blast occurred near the iconic AT&T Building. The explosion came from an RV, authorities on the scene said in a briefing.

DEVELOPING: TBI has Agents and an Accelerant Detection K9 assisting in the efforts to investigate this morning’s explosion in downtown #Nashville.



As the situation continues to develop, we stand prepared to assist the @FBI as it leads the investigation. pic.twitter.com/lYv6oJVkPb — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 25, 2020

Mayor John Cooper estimated about 20 buildings in the area had suffered glass damage.

"It's limited but it's dramatic," he said.

Cooper said it would take authorities awhile to inspect the buildings and clean up the debris Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee said the state would supply "all resources" need to help in the investigation.

We will supply all of the resources needed to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 25, 2020

The blast shook buildings and blew out windows about 6:30 a.m.

Metro Police said the explosion linked to a vehicle happened near Commerce.

MNPD, FBI & ATF investigating the 6:30 a.m. explosion on 2nd Ave N linked to a vehicle. This appears to have been an intentional act. Law enforcement is closing downtown streets as investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/YOfMTaKmTH — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020

Nashville Fire confirmed three people were transported to the hospital without significant injuries.

Emergency crews closed a 10-block radius around the site of the explosion. A Metro Police bomb disposal unit arrived on the scene.

Black smoke and flames billowed from the area. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after the loud boom was heard Friday morning.

Please say a little prayer for anyone affected by this - ambulances lining Broadway and coming/going. I don’t know if the building/area was residential or commercial. We haven’t left our building. Whole area around downtown seems blocked off pic.twitter.com/GD0qaPLZOI — Jeremy Schott (@thejeremyschott) December 25, 2020

Smoke was visible on the Nashville skyline as people in the area reported feeling a large shaking when the blast hit.

Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh — James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020