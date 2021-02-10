Sheriff: Body of missing Florida student likely found where phone records pinpointed accused killer

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says they are "very certain" the body is that of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After weeks of searching for missing Florida college student Miya Marcano, the Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have found what they believe to be the remains of the 19-year-old.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said during a news conference that at around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, remains of a body were found in the wooded area around the Tymber Skan Apartments. Manuel Caballero, 27, reportedly lived there at some point, and he was considered a person of interest in the case.

There was a purse with Marcano's identification found in the area as well, the sheriff reports. The medical examiner has to provide a positive identification of the body found, but Mina said they are "very certain" of the identity.

Marcano's parents were alerted of the body found around noon Saturday, according to Mina.

The sheriff explained that cell phone records showed Caballero was in or near the Tymber Skan Apartments on Friday evening between 8-9 p.m., which is the evening of Sept. 24 when Marcano was reported missing. He was reportedly there for about 20 minutes.

After finding out this information, the Orange County Sheriff's Office sent search teams out Saturday morning.

As of right now, Mina says the sheriff's office is not looking for other possible killers because they "believe pretty conclusively" that Caballero was responsible for the crime.

On Monday, authorities found Caballero dead at a Seminole County apartment complex in an apparent death by suicide.

Mina explains that the sheriff's office is still searching for two cell phones and keys related to the case at this time.

The next step is an autopsy and finding out exactly what happened, Mina answered a reporter.

"Our hearts are broken. I told you Thursday that hundreds of Orange County Sheriff's Office personnel were committed to this case and working very hard," the sheriff said. "Everyone wanted this outcome to be different"

Marcano disappeared Friday, Sept. 24, shortly after Caballero, a maintenance worker, was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Marcano's family says they found her apartment in disarray and blood on her pillow.