One person was hurt and parts of I-10 west are closed after a construction crane fell onto an SUV between Baton Rouge and Lafayette Tuesday morning.

WBRZ-TV reports that the crane fell on a stretch of I-10 westbound near Henderson, La., at the end of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Louisiana State Police say one person inside the car was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Parts of I-10 West are closed after a construction crane fell onto a vehicle between Baton Rouge and Lafayette Tuesday morning. Image via: Louisiana State Police

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Image via: Louisiana DOTD

