The New Orleans Advocate is reporting that two inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola died overnight of possible drug overdoses, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Natalie Laborde, a spokesperson for the prison, said the inmates were subjected to a shakedown search Thursday morning in response to the deaths.

The names of the deceased have not been released pending family notification.

