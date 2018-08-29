A half-dozen people have been struck by cars on LSU’s campus in the past two weeks as students return to classes, the university's student media reports.

In an interview with Tiger TV, Rebecca Hunt said she was walking to the university’s bookstore just before 1 p.m. on Aug. 16 when a female student hit her with her car.

"I was immediately confused because I realized I was sideways on the ground, and I wasn't sideways before," Hunt told Tiger TV.

Days later, a student was reportedly struck by a car near where Hunt was hit. Another student found a woman on the side of the road in a fetal position with blood all over her face.

Last week, four people were hurt after a crash pushed a car into a group of pedestrians. The victims were taken to the hospital – one with serious injuries – but are now in stable condition.

Information from Tiger TV reporter Brittany Lofaso contributed to this report.

