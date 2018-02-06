BATON ROUGE, La. -- A woman is on the run after police say she poisoned a man she claimed was her husband for a $10,000 life insurance payout, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Meshell Hale, 50, is accused of killing Damian Skipper, who officials originally thought died from a heart attack in 2015. Skipper was reportedly in and out of the hospital the week before his death with abdominal problems. Officials said they found toxic levels of barium acetate in Skipper's body and reclassified his death as a homicide.

Hale's real husband, 42-year-old Arthur Noflin Jr., became sick with the same symptoms as Skipper six months after Skipper died, the Advocate reported.

Noflin reportedly dropped his mother from a $750,000 insurance policy in July 2015, leaving Hale as the sole beneficiary. In March 2016, police found his body in the Lower 9th Ward, burned in the back of a truck that had been set on fire.

Investigators told The Advocate they found Hale searched for information about barium poisoning multiple times on the internet, and financial records show she bought the chemicals twice in 2015 and once in 2016.

Click here to visit The Advocate and read more about this story.

© 2018 WWL-TV