ST AMANT, La. — The Louisiana Department of Education is investigating the A-Z Kidzzone Daycare and Learning Center in St. Amant after a child was allegedly left in a hot van.

According to our partners at WBRZ, a van carrying children unloaded them at the door, but didn't do a head count. One child who fell asleep in the van was left inside.

The child woke up inside the van and found "the magic button" that let her out. She then showed up at the daycare's front door.

"My son and his wife were never called," Rhonda Fridge, the child's grandmother, told WBRZ. "She [the child in the van] very well may have needed to have medical care. Kids die of this everyday."

The owner of the daycare, Randal Brown, said he apologizes for the incident.

"I'm very concerned," Brown told WBRZ. "But, thank god this child is ok. That is my biggest concern. The rest of concern is taking safety measures and do a little bit better."

The WBRZ investigative unit found that A-Z Kidzzone has been cited multiple times over the past few years for new keeping good attendance records.

