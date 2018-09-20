NEW ORLEANS – An alleged sexual assault victim is speaking out about his experience being abused by a janitor at Jesuit High School four decades ago.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Ricky Windmann says he did not attend the school but befriended a janitor that worked there in the 1970s. Windmann said Peter Modica forcibly performed oral sex on him at the campus and claims that priests at the school knew about the abuse that happened for years.

Windmann was paid $450,000 to settle the abuse claims six years ago. The school responded in a statement saying in part that they were legally restricted from speaking on the case.

“Since 2002, the Society of Jesus has worked to rebuild trust, to prevent abuse and to respond quickly to any allegations of abuse against minors. The Central and Southern Province has adopted a zero-tolerance policy, complying fully and immediately with all legal requirements. The good of anyone who may have been abused is always our primary concern,” the school’s statement said.

