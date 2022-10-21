Report: Multiple victims in shooting near Southern University Baton Rouge

Police are on the scene. Victims believed to have non-life threatening injuries

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police are on the scene of a shooting near Southern University’s campus where multiple people have been injured WBRZ reports.

Authorities say the shooting happened at about 2:00 a.m. at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard near the campus entrance.

Police say nine people are injured, seven of those people were taken to the local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Stay with WWLTV for the latest information on this developing story.

Current scene outside Kappa Alpha Psi near Southern University- pic.twitter.com/GRBSXdgJTf — Kalista Mitrisin (@KalistaMitrisin) October 21, 2022

#BREAKING - We’re LIVE near campus all morning for the latest after multiple people were shot near SU’s campus overnight.



We are working to gather more information on @WBRZ https://t.co/mUwmb0LdtD — Brandi B. Harris (@BrandiBHarrisTV) October 21, 2022