Report: Multiple victims in shooting near Southern University Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge Police are on the scene of a shooting near Southern University’s campus where multiple people have been injured WBRZ reports.
Authorities say the shooting happened at about 2:00 a.m. at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard near the campus entrance.
Police say nine people are injured, seven of those people were taken to the local hospital with non life threatening injuries.
