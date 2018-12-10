NEW ORLEANS – Parents of students at one New Orleans alternate charter school are scrambling for options after a surprising decision to close the school in the middle of the school year.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, Crescent Leadership Academy in Algiers, which serves students who have been expelled from public schools, announced that it was closing its doors at the end of the month.

CLA is the second New Orleans charter school to abruptly close this year, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

In a letter to parents, Orleans Parish Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said the decision to close the school in the middle of the year is “unacceptable and goes against everything we stand for as a community of educators.”

The New Orleans Advocate reports that the closure will leave New Orleans without any alternative school to serve 7th and 8th graders who have been expelled. The city’s two other programs only serve high school students.

