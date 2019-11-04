A suspect is in custody after three historically-black churches were set on fire in St. Landry Parish in 10 days.

According to a report from KLFY, one person is in custody. The arrest is expected to be announced during a press conference Thursday morning with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Gov. John Bel Edwards and multiple law enforcement departments in attendance.

An Arson Mystery: 3 historically black churches set on fire in 10 days in Louisiana

The first fire occurred March 26 at the St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, and the second happened April 2 when the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas caught fire.

Then, on April 4, the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas caught fire.

The churches were vacant at the time of the fires, and no one was injured.