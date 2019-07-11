NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — First responders have rescued a man who was spotted clinging to a log in the Niagara River just above Niagara Falls.

It happened near Goat Island. It's unknown why the man was in the river.

Frank Tramonte, a visitor from Allentown, PA and tour guide Issam Salman tell 2 On Your Side they first spotted the man in the upper Niagara River hanging on to a log. They called the New York State Parks Police for help.

Rescuers were able to reach the man and bring him to shore.



His condition is unknown at this time.

2 On Your Side has blurred the man's face because we do not know the circumstances as to why he was in the water.

You can watch the rescue here: