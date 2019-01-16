NEW ORLEANS — The Department of Public Works launched a new online tool that will allow residents to see whether their catch basin has been inspected or cleaned in the last three years.

The city says the new tool will “improve both the accountability and management of the more than 72,000 catch basins citywide.”

The tool can be accessed by clicking here.

The online tool allows for Department of Public Works maintenance supervisors to make assignments and send them to ‘vac truck’ crews in the field. The vac truck operators receive the assignments on tablets and can work on more catch basins in the area they have been assigned to.

According to the city, an improvement has already been seen with maintenance crews completing 866 catch basin cleanings/inspections from Nov. 1, 2018 through Dec. 15, 2018.

Residents can still call 311 to report a clogged catch basin