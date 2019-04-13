Even though his time as a Saints is over, Ben Watson's work off the field continues.

The recently-retired Saints tight end is doing his part to help three churches that were burned down in St. Landry Parish.

St. Mary Baptist Church, the Greater Union Baptist Church and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church were set on fire in a 10-day span. Each was more than 100 years old, with mostly African American congregations.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires, and no one was injured.

RELATED: Deputy's son arrested in fires at 3 black churches in Louisiana

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, Watson reached out to the pastors of the three churches to see what he could do to help.

"In speaking with these pastors I am in awe and inspired by their faith and courage, comforting their congregations and family members," Watson said in a text message to The Advocate. "Through sadness and shock they spoke of forgiveness for the arsonist and grace for tomorrow. Most importantly they spoke of being overwhelmed by support from people of goodwill and all religions from around the country. And they were humbled by what God has already done through this series of events."

Donations for the three churches can be mailed here:

Seventh District Baptist Association

Seventh District

P.O. Box 281

Ville Platte, La 70586

Donations can also be made at this GoFundMe page.