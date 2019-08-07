Family, friends and musicians gathered at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church to say goodbye to Dave Bartholomew on Monday.

The pioneering musician, producer, songwriter and arranger passed away June 23 at the age of 100.

Mourners were shocked that the community lost another music legend so soon, following the death of Dr. John, but are happy to celebrate the life of the man behind the music.

People who knew Bartholomew described him as a businessman who knew how to take ownership of his music and help younger artists following in his footsteps.

Among his many credits, Bartholomew is best known as the producer, songwriter and arranger behind Antoine “Fats” Domino’s biggest musical hits in the 1950s and 60s. Bartholomew either wrote or shared a songwriting credit with Domino on several million-selling records including “Ain’t That a Shame,” “Blue Monday,” “I’m Walkin’,” “Walking to New Orleans” (co-written with Bobby Charles), “I’m in Love Again,” “The Big Beat” and “Let the Four Winds Blow.” Bartholomew also helped arrange Domino’s versions of music standards, including “Blueberry Hill,” which became Domino’s biggest hit.

Young trumpeters played during the ceremony as a sign of Bartholomew passing the torch on to the next generation.

A private burial followed the public ceremony.

Bartholomew is survived by his wife, eight children and 25 grandchildren.