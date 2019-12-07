The Rolling Stones show scheduled for Sunday night at the Super Dome has been postponed, but only for one night.

The Rolling Stones will now play on Monday, July 15.

"Due to the weather we're moving Sunday's Superdome show to Monday. Hang onto your tickets, they will be honored on July 15. We're here with you - we'll get through this together," the Stones posted on their Facebook page.

Tropical Storm Barry's wind and rain were starting to hit parts of Louisiana early Friday as New Orleans and coastal communities braced for a drenching from what's expected to be the first hurricane of the season.

A hurricane warning was in effect along the Louisiana coast, and forecasters said the storm could make landfall as a hurricane by early Saturday.

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said pockets of Louisiana could have as much as 25 inches of rain.

"So here's the takeaway: Dangerous situation," he said during an online presentation Thursday. "That kind of rainfall in this system could cause flash flooding, cause ponding of water."