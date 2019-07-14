Public transit in New Orleans will resume Sunday after the threat from Barry subsided.

"The RTA is mobilizing its fleet to resume bus service and paratransit service starting at 1 p.m.," a spokesperson for RTA said. "Streetcar service will continue to be replaced by bus service, until the streetcar lines are cleared of debris and all vehicles are removed from the neutral grounds."

A flash flood watch is still in effect for Orleans Parish until 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. 2-4" of rain are forecast to fall in our area, but the main threat of Barry has weakened.

For the latest forecast from the Eyewitness News Local Weather Experts, click here.