A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by the nonprofit organization to stop the removal of the Caddo Parish Confederate monument from courthouse grounds in Shreveport.

U.S. District Judge Robert G. James granted a parish commission request for a summary judgment to dismiss claims made by the United Daughters of the Confederacy's Shreveport chapter.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Steven Jackson said he was pleased with the ruling.

"Today's decision is yet another hurdle we have overcome toward turning a page on a dark period in history," he said.

Jackie Nichols, president of the United Daughters' Shreveport chapter, said their attorney is in the process of responding to this ruling with a notice to appeal.

The United Daughters filed suit after the parish commission, on close vote on Oct. 19, ordered the monument's removal. Removal of Confederate monuments has prompted conflict in many communities across the South, including last year in New Orleans.

In its lawsuit, the United Daughters alleged that it owned the land where the monument sat and that the parish commission thus had no standing to remove it.

The organization also alleged that the parish commission, in ordering the monument's removal, had violated the organization's rights to free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment, to due process under the Fifth Amendment and to equal treatment under the law in the 14th Amendment.

In response, parish lawyers asserted that Caddo Parish Police Jury action in 1903 providing land for the monument did not amount to a legal change of ownership.

The parish also asserted, in the alternative, that it became the land's legal owner through acquisitive prescription, meaning the parish owned the land because it has possessed it for 10 or 30 years, a legal approach that is permitted under some circumstances in Louisiana.

The Caddo Parish Police jury reserved land for the monument in 1903, according to news accounts and meeting minutes at the time. But no paperwork has turned up showing that the policy jury formally transferred ownership. The Confederate monument was erected in 1905 and unveiled to the community in 1906.

Judge James signaled in January that the United Daughters faced a difficult legal task in prevailing with its lawsuit. He said as much in rejecting the organization's request at the time for a preliminary injunction.

The two parties were back in court last week in Monroe to argue the parish government's request for a summary judgment dismissing the lawsuit. Much of what was discussed during that hearing centered around ownership of the land under the monument.

In his ruling, James said that the parish had the right to control, administer and manage Block 23. No part of that block is susceptible to private ownership. The dedication of the land for the monument did not give the United Daughters ownership of the plot, and the removal of the monument did not deprive the United Daughters of their constitutional rights, James wrote.

"The fact that the Parish Police Jury allowed Plaintiff to place a monument in front of the courthouse does not operate to deprive the public of its rights of use," James wrote.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.