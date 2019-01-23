NORCO, La. — Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Norco will close at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced.

According to a statement from Catholic Schools Superintendent Dr. RaeNell Houston, the school’s student enrollment dropped to a point “where it is not sustainable.”

"Thank you to the pastors, principals, teachers, staff, and all those who have supported the school throughout the years," Houston said. "The commitment to Catholic education and the Norco community is evident in everything that has been done at Sacred Heart. For this commitment and for the families that have benefited from Catholic education at Sacred Heart we are truly grateful."

The school has been in operation for 60 years, the Archdiocese says.

Students who receive the Louisiana State Scholarship for Excellence will be allowed to transfer at the end of the year to another Catholic school that accepts scholarship students through a process negotiated with the Louisiana Department of Education.

The Archdiocese previously announced another Catholic school, St. Peter Claver located in Treme, would be closing at the end of the school year. A drop in student enrollment, along with the school's budget deficit and low standardized test scores were main reasons for the school's closure.

Holy Rosary School in New Orleans and Our Lady of Divine Providence School in Metairie Metairie will close and a single Metairie campus with a new name, St. Thérèse Academy for Exceptional Learners, will open this fall.

All of the closing schools have struggled with low enrollment and weak finances.

The staff of the Office of Catholic Schools will be on the Sacred Heart campus to answer questions and help families navigate paperwork. Families with questions should contact the Office of Catholic Schools by calling (504) 866-7916 or emailing superintendent@arch-no.org.

"Please know that the entire Sacred Heart community is in my prayers and will remain there as we move through this period of transition and, in time, celebration of the 60 years of Catholic education in Norco," Houston said.

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese told WWL-TV, there will be no other closures announced for the coming school year.



