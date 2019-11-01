New Orleans – As Saints fans get excited for Sunday’s game, Eagles fans are doing the same. Many flew into town Friday and were busy seeing what New Orleans has to offer.

At the Superdome Friday, it was all hands on deck as crews made last minute touches on the field and around the dome.

Meanwhile downtown was a sea of black and gold. That is, until Eagles fans began making their presence known.

“Green and white,” said Jim Jefferson. “Green and white is showing up strong. We came down here to represent Philadelphia strong. We’re going to repeat as champions and we came down here to prove to New Orleans we’re the real champs!”

“Here for my Eagles baby!” said John Schmidt. “Super Bowl Champs represent!”

Chants could be heard around the Quarter, but were often met with some friendly rivalry.

“Everyone says we’re underdogs, everyone says we’re not good enough, I’m here to stand next to everyone else from Philadelphia,” said Schmidt.

Nearby, staff at Bourbon Street Drinkery were busy getting fired up for Sunday. Considered an unofficial bar for Eagles fans, they’re hosting a watch party for whoever wants to have some fun.

“The whole buzz, the playoff buzz is in the air,” said Operations Manager Alfie Saligumba. “Southern hospitality, we’re very welcoming to our neighbors our fellow NFL fans.”

With excitement soaring before these two teams face off, Eagles have a message:

“We’re really sorry we came down here and STUCK IT TO YOU, GO BIRDS!” said Jefferson.

Saints have a message of their own:

“I think everything he just said is wrong and he’ll be very disappointed with our Drew Brees and our boys because they are #1 and the best,” said Margaret Fenasci. “The Saints are going to rock and roll to a win Sunday yes!”