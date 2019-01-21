NEW ORLEANS — It was a roller coaster ride for Saints fans watching the game at the Rusty Nail bar in the Warehouse District.

They cheered as the Black and Gold leaped out to early lead.

The mood got a little quieter as the lead eroded and the Rams scored the winning field goal in overtime.

RELATED: 'Who Dat Say They Gonna Cheat Dem Saints?' fans ask

"Brokenhearted," Sue Minor said. "I wanted to go to the Super Bowl so bad, especially for Drew."

RELATED: 'We were robbed' | Saints fans react to loss to Rams

"I though it was a well fought game in the dome," Jordan Anderson said. "I think they put their heart and soul into it."

"I think at this point it is what it is," Erin Constantine said. "But, I wish them the best. I think they had a great season and they're a great team."

RELATED: Harry Connick Jr. pens letter to NFL Commissioner

The only smiles at the end of the game were on the faces of the few Rams fans who watched the game behind enemy lines.

"Jared Goff shook the shakes from earlier and he just three the passes and we got the field goals" a Rams fan who declined to give his name said. "[Kicker] Greg Zuerlein MVP."

RELATED: Brees: 'I feel pretty positive' about returning next season

It's been said that loss is good for the soul.

But not on this night in New Orleans, after a blown pass interference call Saints fans say cost them the game.

RELATED: The NFL's worst nightmare - what they're saying about the non-call

"I think Mueller should stop investigating Trump and start investigating the referees," Keith Minor said.

"I wish it went the other way," Graham Counce said. "I wish the refs knew what pass interference was.

RELATED: Rams DB: 'I got away with one tonight'

While disappointed with the heartbreaking defeat, Saints fans predict with the way the team played all year long, they have hope that they will be back and better than ever next season.

"It's okay," Sue Minor said. "We have a good team and we love you Saints. Go saints. What Dat."

There are 228 days until the start of the next football season.