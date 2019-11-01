NEW ORLEANS — Officials of the New Orleans Saints are warning fans of ticket fraud for the upcoming playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles, along with the rest of the upcoming season.

Saints officials are urging fans to only shop for tickets exclusively at SeatGeek and NFL Ticket Exchange. Team officials say it is the only way for fans to avoid scammers and get real tickets.

Tickets on those platforms are 100 percent verified and issued in the fan’s name. If a fan can’t make it to the game, they can transfer of sell their tickets.

The Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the Superdome. Kick-off is set for 3:40 p.m.