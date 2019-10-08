NEW ORLEANS — We all know just how hot it gets in Southeast Louisiana during the summertime.



We're in the thick of it right now, so we talked to Entergy Louisiana officials to put together a few tips to help you stay cool without breaking the bank.

Heating and air conditioning make up more than half of the monthly electricity bill in your home.

To cut costs during the summer, Entergy suggests you keep your thermostat on at least 78° or higher -- the highest comfortable temperature you can stand.



Every degree lower than 78° can raise your bill by as much as three percent – each degree! So, if your thermostat is at 72°, you've already increased your bill by 18 percent.

Story continues below video (Can't see it? Click here)

FORECAST: A steamy Saturday night, then more heat and a few storms Sunday

Also, Entergy says to make sure to get your A/C inspected to ensure it's working properly. A malfunctioning system could cost you, without you ever knowing.



Another inexpensive way to stay cool is to turn on the fans in your home. Ceiling fans and box fans use very little energy but can help cool you down.



Closing your blinds, while simple, helps to keep the sun out and the cool air in. You should also seal up any holes around your doors and windows to keep that hot air out.



Entergy has a local non-profit called The Power to Care program. It provides emergency bill-payment help to senior citizens and people with disabilities who are in crisis.

For more tips from Entergy efficiency tips, click here.

For more Entergy cost tips, click here.

For information on heat-related illnesses, click here.