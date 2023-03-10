Scalise the favorite to succeed McCarthy, according to Oddsmakers

Steve Scalise is listed as the favorite at -110 odds, according to an online sportsbook.

NEW ORLEANS — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his position Tuesday. It marked the first time in U.S. history that the Speaker of the House had been voted out.

The final vote to oust McCarthy was 216-210, including eight Republicans who voted to remove him.

With McCarthy out, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is favored to become the next speaker, according to an online sportsbook.

McCarthy currently has the fourth highest odds at +600, but he has told lawmakers he would not run again for speaker.

Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was named temporary speaker on Tuesday.

Here are the odds full odds:

Steve Scalise, -110

Elise Stefanik, +500

Patrick McHenry, +550

Kevin McCarthy, +600

Tom Emmer, +800

Marjorie Taylor Greene, +3300

Hakeem Jeffries, +3300

Byron Donalds, +3300

Rich Hudson, +3300

Garret Graves, +4000

Brian Fitzpatrick, +5000

Gary Palmer, +5000

Matt Gaetz, +5000

Lauren Boebert, +20000

Paul Gosar, +20000