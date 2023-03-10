Scalise the favorite to succeed McCarthy, according to Oddsmakers

NEW ORLEANS — Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of his position Tuesday. It marked the first time in U.S. history that the Speaker of the House had been voted out.
The final vote to oust McCarthy was 216-210, including eight Republicans who voted to remove him.
With McCarthy out, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise is favored to become the next speaker, according to an online sportsbook.
McCarthy currently has the fourth highest odds at +600, but he has told lawmakers he would not run again for speaker.
Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry was named temporary speaker on Tuesday.
Here are the odds full odds:
- Steve Scalise, -110
- Elise Stefanik, +500
- Patrick McHenry, +550
- Kevin McCarthy, +600
- Tom Emmer, +800
- Marjorie Taylor Greene, +3300
- Hakeem Jeffries, +3300
- Byron Donalds, +3300
- Rich Hudson, +3300
- Garret Graves, +4000
- Brian Fitzpatrick, +5000
- Gary Palmer, +5000
- Matt Gaetz, +5000
- Lauren Boebert, +20000
- Paul Gosar, +20000
