Here is a list of the schools that have said they will be closed Thursday, April 18 due to the anticipated severe weather

LAFOURCHE PARISH

Nicholls State University will close campus at 4:30 p.m.

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

All public schools closed

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

All public schools closed

Southeastern Louisiana University is closed

WASHINGTON PARISH

Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will dismiss at 11 a.m.