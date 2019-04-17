Here is a list of the schools that have said they will be closed Thursday, April 18 due to the anticipated severe weather
LAFOURCHE PARISH
Nicholls State University will close campus at 4:30 p.m.
ST. TAMMANY PARISH
All public schools closed
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
All public schools closed
Southeastern Louisiana University is closed
WASHINGTON PARISH
Northshore Charter School in Bogalusa will dismiss at 11 a.m.