NEW ORLEANS — Residents are being told to stay inside their homes and businesses near Canal Boulevard and four schools in the Lakeview area are in lockdown Tuesday morning.

It comes as a massive police perimeter has been set up in response to a call for a police officer in need of assistance. The NOPD tweeted around 9:30 a.m. the incident stemmed from an officer attempting to arrest three suspects reportedly seen burglarizing a vehicle.

Sources tell WWL-TV police fired shots as the suspects came towards them in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

One person is in custody and at least one other is at large, NOPD officials said.

The officer called for assistance and a perimeter was set up in the the 6400-6500 block of Louis XIV to Louisville streets in between Milne Boulevard and Canal Boulevard in response.

Canal Boulevard at Harrison Avenue is also blocked.

"Four schools in the area have been placed on lockdown – Mt. Carmel Academy, Hynes Academy, St. Dominic and St. Paul schools," NOPD officials said.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Reports of police responding to Lakeview with rifles drawn started around 9 a.m.

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

Jerry Fitzpatrick lives in the 6500 block of Canal Boulevard and told WWL-TV he saw police swarm the area around 9 a.m. Officers told him to get back inside his house and stay there.

WWL-TV

