NEW ORLEANS - The search is on for the owner of a capsized boat that was spotted on Lake Pontchartrain Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the 14-foot vessel was spotted around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday about 15 feet offshore near Erlanger Road in Kenner. That is about a quarter mile east of Treasure Chest Casino.

The Coast Guard was searching the lake Thursday morning, but by 11 a.m., the boats and helicopter had left the area.

Authorities have not released the name of the missing boater at this time. No missing person report has been filed for anyone matching the description of a man who was on the boat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coast Guard at 504-365-2200.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

