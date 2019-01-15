UPDATE, 10:48 p.m. — Streudel was safely returned to Tucker Fitz-Hugh shortly after this story aired Monday night at 10 p.m.

According to Fitz-Hugh, a woman found the dog in the 9th Ward and returned her shortly after 10:30 p.m. There is no word on the van or the other items inside.

A search was underway Monday night for a New Orleans man’s service animal.

The dog was inside of a car in the Lower Garden District Saturday, the owner just feet away, when someone stole the vehicle.

Fearful his illness could get worse without the animal by his side, the owner asked anyone who might know something to come forward.

"She's my service dog. I am a Type 1 Diabetic,” said the dog’s owner Tucker Fitz-Hugh. “I have to wear a insulin pump and she indicates to me when I am having issues that I can't recognize myself."

The dog, a Schnauzer named Streudel, was inside of Fitz-Hugh's 2019 gray Honda van Saturday. The chef and New Orleans native was unloading the car, preparing for a catering event near the 2300 block of Camp Street and that's when the theft happened.

"This car was running with the headlights on,” said Fitz-Hugh. “We were 10 feet away, and some random person jumped into the vehicle. The gall, the nerve."

The car also had cooking equipment and an Apple computer, which through an app Fitz-Hugh was able to locate in New Orleans East. Fitz-Hugh called the police but officers had no luck. A tip from Facebook then led the pet owner to the 9th Ward, but again nothing.

"It means I will probably have to get to the emergency room tonight or tomorrow morning,” said Fitz-Hugh. “Just the stress of this has ramped me up so bad I can't control it. Even the insulin I have I can't push the numbers down far enough."

Running out of options Fitz-Hugh is turning to public, hopeful someone has seen her before it's too late.

“If anything happened to her --- it's just horrible -- I can't even imagine. I don't want to imagine."

The van, the cooking equipment, the computer -- Fitz-Hugh says none of that matters. He just wants his service animal back.