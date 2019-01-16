A search has been suspended for a man and woman missing after a boat capsized on the Mississippi River Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call around 11 a.m. about a capsized 32-foot vessel at mile marker 18 on the river near Boothville.

Coast Guard officials identified the two missing people as Katelyn Carlisle and Rueben Arellano. Rescuers resumed the search at daybreak Thursday and suspected the search just before 4 p.m.

The Coast Guard said it searched 130 square nautical miles for about 2 hours.

Air crews and boat crews from the New Orleans and Venice Coast Guard stations, Plaquemines Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries and Branch Pilot were all involved in the search.

River traffic was restricted from mile marker 15 through mile marker 18 and reopened at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Carlise's family had been holding a vigil and kept hope that they would be found alive.

"She was a Saints fan to the end, and we're going to miss her if they don't find her," her sister said. "I just want her to come home... it's rough."