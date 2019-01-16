The Coast Guard New Orleans division and the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for two people after a vessel capsized in the Mississippi River Wednesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a call around 11 a.m. about a capsized 40-foot vessel at mile marker 17 on the river near Boothville.

The Coast Guard says they are searching for the two missing people by air and boat.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

