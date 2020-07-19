Officer injured during clash with protesters in downtown Seattle

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two protesters were arrested, according to police.

SEATTLE — A large group of protesters are marching through downtown Seattle Sunday, and some have been arrested, according to police.

The protest started sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and Pine Street in Seattle.

Seattle police tweeted there are reports of property damage and looting.

A KING 5 photographer went to the scene of the protest and found that some boards had been pulled off of a storefront. A window at the Macy's had also been broken.

A Seattle police spokesperson said the protesters marched to the Seattle Police Department's West Precinct on Virginia Street where they threw rocks, bottles and an explosive device at officers.

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two protesters were arrested, according to police.

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

The protesters are continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown.

Seattle police are working to block off entrances to Interstate 5 so the protesters cannot reach the freeway.

Large demonstration occurring in downtown Seattle. There have been reports of property damage and looting. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/jkbCXd11zU — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

UPDATE: Demonstration on 3rd Ave at Pine St blocking intersection. Use other routes. pic.twitter.com/6bq24kHTSa — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 19, 2020