NEW ORLEANS - The Lake Pontchartrain seawall is a jewel.

Just ask amateur photographer Phil Orgeron, a frequent visitor to the New Orleans lakefront.

"I've known this seawall for many reasons, fishing, swimming, whatever," Orgeron said. "This seawall is a treasure. It's a treasure for the city and I would hate to see it lost or damaged or compromised in anyway."

The local flood protection authority is now spending more than $35 million to upgrade and reinforce the seawall from the Seabrook Bridge to West End Boulevard. The seawall which resembles a series of steps leading down to the lake was actually built in the 1930s and 1940s.

Flood authority CEO Derek Boese says much of the land between the seawall and the street will be elevated and capped with concrete to prevent erosion.

"When you get the wave overtopping from even a strong wind coming out of the north from the lake you would get all that erosion and wear behind the steps," Boese said.

There are also a number of safety features.

"There's drainage upgrades, obviously when you take away green space you have to account for that, lighting which is important also for safety and then the bollards," Boese said. "We don't need anybody going into the lake, so that's what those are there for."

While some visitors wonder why large areas of the lakefront are off limits this summer.

Others like Phil Orgeron maintain the long term improvements outweigh the temporary inconvenience.

"I remember the way it was before the concrete," Orgeron said. "I remember the huge holes and craters and I was worried that the lakefront would or I should say the seawall would eventually be eroded away from underneath."

Most of this work is expected to be completed by November.

Until then expect periodic closures to one of the westbound lanes on Lakeshore Drive.

The contractor has instructions to keep both lanes open on weekends.

© 2018 WWL