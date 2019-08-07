NEW ORLEANS — A second person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a New Orleans East apartment during which a bullet went through a wall and struck a 5-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on July 3 in the 7000 block of Bundy Road.

Jessica Levy, 34, turned herself in to authorities at the Seventh District Police Station on July 6, according to the NOPD.

She was booked with negligent injuring and obstruction of justice.

Previously, 29-year-old Malcom Levy had been arrested for the shooting. He was booked on similar charges.

Police said that a shot was fired in an apartment where the Levys were and went through the wall, striking the child in the neighboring apartment. The bullet struck him in the arm and then lodged in his abdomen. He underwent surgery the night of the shooting, but his condition has not been updated.