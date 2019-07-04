A security guard was shot outside a Waffle House restaurant in New Orleans East early Sunday morning.

According to a preliminary report from the New Orleans Police Department, the shooter walked up to the Waffle House on North I-10 Service Road and made eye contact with the security guard. They then pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, striking the guard in the right arm.

The security guard returned fire and the unknown shooter ran away.

Police did not release a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.