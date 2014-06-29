*This is a story from June 2014

NEW ORLEANS -- The Bourbon Street shooting that injured nine people Sunday morning was the result of two men trying to shoot one another after an altercation, according to New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Ronal Serpas.

Serpas spoke to the media for a press conference near where the shooting took place, in the 700 block of Bourbon, Sunday afternoon. You can watch the full press conference above.

Nine people were injured, with two of them in critical condition, after two 'cowardly' men got into a fight over 'something stupid,' Serpas said.

Police are still working to gather a description of the suspects.

'This is a heinous crime,'Serpas said. 'This is two young men, both armed with firearms, who chose to settle a dispute between themselves without a moment's care for anyone else.'

Serpas said surveillance video from nearby businesses were able to get a good look at the shooting scene. He's asking anyone who has video from the scene to send it to police to help identify a suspect.

Serpas said he's certain they're 'going to catch these two little young men and we're going to bring them to justice.'

'Ihope that they're listening,' he said. 'Ihope that their friends are listening, and hope their mom and them are listening. We know a little bit more about them than they think we know.'

Serpas said police and EMSwere on the scene moments after the shooting took place.

Some of the victims are not from New Orleans.

The shooting comes less than a week before the Essence Festival is set to begin. Serpas said more police will be on hand for Essence Fest, as is protocol for bigger events, and that 'plenty' of officers will be visible.

