Serving up Hope: Mercy Chef feeds Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — A chef with Louisiana ties is helping people who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. Chef Gary LeBlanc is providing free meals to people who want anything to eat.

LeBlanc is the founder of Mercy's Chef, a nonprofit organization that helps feed people after natural disasters in impacted areas. LeBlanc started the organization in 2006 after Hurricane Katrina.

"I volunteered with a lot of organizations and to be frank I didn't like the way they fed people, I thought there was a better way to feed people who just lost everything," LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc plans to feed people meals like chicken pot pie while trying to get their lives together.

In total, the nonprofit has served over 15 million meals. Mercy Chefs now has six mobile kitchens and four community kitchens and can respond across the United States.

"We want to do the most meals we could possibly do, but for us it's always the most possible meals we could do under the circumstances we can find."

The nonprofit requires volunteers to help.

Daniel Rochester is a volunteer from Lake Charles. He's doing what he can to make sure people get all the meals they need for the day.

"Mercy Chefs was out in Lake Charles for Hurricane Laura and they were really able to make a huge difference for us out there, so I just felt like I had to help make a difference for the people out here, the same way mercy chef helped out us," Rochester said.

Rochester said his role to provide good customer service when people get a meal.

"It feels really good to come out here and make a difference for people in Metairie and the New Orleans area," Rochester said.

