Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to the public eye.

Known for his incredible basketball career, acting roles and, of course, an abundance of philanthropic work around the state of Louisiana, Shaq has never been one to shy away from the spotlight.

Now, weeks after Roseanne Barr's "racist" tweet got her show axed from ABC, the basketball legend is offering his take on the situation.

And his answer is taking some people by surprise.

"She’s a comedian," Shaq told The Hollywood Reporter. "I guess she thought she was being funny, but because apes are correlated with black people, I guess you could cry 'racism,' " he said. "But I don’t do that. I’m sure she’s going through a lot of it right now, but I had a lot of people call me worse names that never hurt me."

ABC made the call to pull the plug on "Roseanne" just hours after the comedian wrote in a since-deleted tweet that "muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

The "vj" stood for Valerie Jarrett, an Obama White House aide.

