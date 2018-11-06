DENHAM SPRINGS -- Police believe a home invasion that ended with two people dead was not a random attack.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ted Bourn from Mississippi, broke into 36-year-old Beaux Bailey's home, where both men fatally shot each other.

The call initially came in to police as a home invasion, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.

"You may have heard me say before – we’re only as good as the information we receive. Well, we do not believe this was a random home invasion based on the evidence we have now obtained," Ard added.

Police say there was an exchange of gunfire between the two men. Both of them were fatally wounded in the exchange.

Police are still trying to figure out why this happened, but say it could take longer than a normal investigation.

"The suspect obviously can’t be questioned," Ard said. "In this case, the victim is helping us to solve his own murder by leading us to this suspect and to this trail of evidence which we are continuing to follow. We are working to confirm a motive - that is one of the reasons this is taking so much time."

The investigation is ongoing. Arrests are possible, according to Ard.

"I want answers and closure for this family – just as much as everyone else.’

© 2018 WWL