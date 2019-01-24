Update: Louisiana State Police report that Daisy Hardy has been found safe

Police are searching for a missing 79-year-old woman who has a medical condition which may impair her judgement.

According to Louisiana State Police, 79-year-old Daisy Hardy was last seen driving a white 2013 Cadillac CTS in the Zachary area around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23. The car has Louisiana license plate XGK123.

Daisy Hardy is described as a black woman with silver hair and brown eyes. She is about 5'6" tall and weighs about 150 lbs. She was last seen wearing a button-up blouse, black slacks and a black beanie cap.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Daisy Hardy should immediately contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.