Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide silver alert after a 63-year-old Port Allen woman was reported missing Sunday.

According to Louisiana State Police, Debra C. Sands was reported missing to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after she was last seen around 6 p.m. at her home on Lafiton Lane.

Police say Sands is a white woman with silver hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5’1” tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was last seen in a red shirt, turquoise pants and pink slippers.

Family members say Sands suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-490-8599.

