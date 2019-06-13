SLIDELL, La. — Cities across the area are making changes due to rising recycling costs, and in Slidell the solution to save money is to cut back on curbside garbage pickup to once a week.

Officials announced the company that processes recyclables for the city has nearly tripled its rates since September, according to WWL-TV's partners at The Advocate .

As a result, the Slidell City Council decided to cut curbside garbage pickup to once a week. The change will reduce the monthly fee by $1.19.

Another change: Garbage and recycling will be picked up on different days in attempts to reduce cross-contamination.

Officials said they're also looking into an education plan to show people the "Do's and Don'ts" of proper recycling.